× Church pays off almost $8 million in medical debt for thousands of families

CARMEL, Ind. — Nearly 6,000 families in Indiana are now waking up to a clean slate after being plagued by medical debt, KCRA reports.

Northview Church announced that it is paying off $7.8 million worth of medical debt for multiple central Indiana communities.

The church says their original goal when they began the project in June was to hit $2 million.

After far surpassing their goal, the church says their efforts have led to wiping out medical debt in some entire cities.

The people who received aid did not have to be members of the church.