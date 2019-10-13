At least 31 dead after typhoon hits Japan with record-setting rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Japan is in recovery mode after Typhoon Hagibis lashed the country's northeast region.

The storm's record-setting rain caused significant damage and left at least 31 people dead.

Typhoon Hagibis made landfall Saturday evening leading to landslides and flooding.

A number of rivers in the region breached their banks leading to widespread flooding of some houses close to those rivers.

The JMA, Japan's Meteorological Agency, at one point said that they were seeing unprecedented amounts of rain and several million people have been advised to evacuate the area.

Many chose to hunker down and stocked up on provisions ahead of the typhoon leading to empty supermarket shelves.

Flights and train schedules had to be cancelled.

Three Rugby World Cup matches that had to be cancelled because of the storm as well.

Shinzo Abe the prime minister of Japan held an emergency meeting with his cabinet Sunday morning.

He offered his condolences to those who had been killed or affected.

He also said that 27,000 members of Japan's military are working alongside the fire department, police and Coast Guard to conduct ongoing search and rescue missions.