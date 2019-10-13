3-year-old girl kidnapped at birthday party in ‘extreme danger,’ officials say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An amber alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.
She is believed to be in “extreme danger” after being kidnapped from a birthday party, officials say.
She is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Kamille was seen last wearing a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white and blue hair bows at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
She may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV or possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper.
If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254 0841 or call 911.