× 3-year-old girl kidnapped at birthday party in ‘extreme danger,’ officials say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An amber alert has been issued for 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

She is believed to be in “extreme danger” after being kidnapped from a birthday party, officials say.

She is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Kamille was seen last wearing a pink T-shirt with Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white and blue hair bows at Tom Brown Village housing community around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

She may have been abducted by a man and woman traveling in a dark-colored black or blue SUV or possibly an older model Toyota 4 Runner with rims and a tan protruding bumper.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254 0841 or call 911.

ALEA has issued an AMBER alert. If you know the whereabouts of or have recently seen the person or vehicle described here, immediately call 911. If you have other information about this missing person, contact the Birmingham Police Dept (205) 254-0841. pic.twitter.com/Js97w9FbgG — AL Missing Person Alerts (@AMBERAlert_AL) October 13, 2019