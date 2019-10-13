10-year-old dies after being thrown off festival ride, police say

Posted 3:14 pm, October 13, 2019, by , Updated at 03:13PM, October 13, 2019

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- A 10-year-old girl was killed when she was thrown from a festival ride in New Jersey, according to a New Jersey State Police news release.

The girl was thrown from the ride Saturday at 6:18 p.m. at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.

Police say the ride is the type that spins passengers in a horizontal circle and is called "Extreme."

The girl has not been identified and the cause and circumstances of her death are still under investigation.

She was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after being airlifted to a hospital.

 

