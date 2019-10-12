× Thomasville man killed in fatal hit-and-run in, police say

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Thomasville Friday, according to a Thomasville Police Department news release.

Alejandro Amador Perez, 34, of Thomasville, was killed when police say he was hit by a vehicle between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Hasty School Road.

The driver’s identity remains unknown at this time.

After Perez was hit, the driver of the vehicle continued driving in an unknown direction, the release says.

Thomasville police say they responded to 906 Hasty School Road at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a found body.

Police collected more evidence and believe the hit-and-run vehicle was likely a dark grey Ford Explorer.

The model will be between 2011 and 2015 and the damaged area is the front right corner headlight and the passenger side door and mirror, the release says.

The investigation is ongoing.

Any citizens with information or witnesses of this crash can contact Sgt. Elgin at (336) 475-4205