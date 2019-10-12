× Suspect in ‘assault with motor vehicle’ at Greensboro gas station identified, facing murder charges, officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A suspect has been identified and is facing murder charges after police investigated an ‘assault with a motor vehicle’ that happened at a Greensboro gas station early Saturday morning.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, was arrested Saturday and identified as a suspect, according to jail officials.

Watlington is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run.

Her next court date is Monday.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Exxon at 3028 West Gate City Blvd.

Witnesses tell FOX8 several people were fighting and then they saw someone jump in a car and run over several people.

Video shared with FOX8 from witnesses shows several bodies on the ground.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is advised to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.