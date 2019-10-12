Suspect in 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment abduction has been caught, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The suspect in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment has been located, according to Greensboro police.

N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro, was arrested. She is charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Once she is processed, police say she will be held in the Guilford County jail.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments. At 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Greensboro police received a call on the tip line that a girl, believed to be Ahlora, was at the Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street.

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

"[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.

Ahlora Lindiment was safely located on Thursday and reunited with her family. Heartwarming video posted to Facebook shows Ahlora's stepmom welcoming home the 3-year-old.