Student creates Instagram to inspire positivity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A Colorado high school student is using social media to bring about a positive change, KXRM reports.

“Probably one of the best feelings is to wake up in the morning, check your Instagram and see you’re tagged in a post,” said Jaden Hansen, a junior at Coronado High School said.

Jaden makes that happen for all his classmates.

He started an Instagram account called "Coronado Compliments" that he runs by himself.

He also relies on his fellow classmates to send in anonymous positive posts.

"The thing is, I didn't even hear about it until I was mentioned in it," said Matthew Cline, a sophomore at Coronado High School.

One post said: "Matthew Cline is such a great guy and I'm so glad I've gotten to know him"

"It's this nice little compliment and you know, it just makes me feel a lot better that day," Matthew said.

That's Jaden's goal.

"It's always great to receive positive feedback about yourself especially when you don't always get that," Jaden said.

He started the page in March and has almost 500 followers so far.

He has big dreams for Coronado High School but also for Instagram users everywhere.

"I really hope I can inspire more schools around the state and hopefully the country," Jaden said. "And if we can do something like that, I feel like our high school educational system would be a much more positive environment for many teenagers across the country."