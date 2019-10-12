Shooting reported at New Hampshire church; as many as 4 shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELHAM, N.H. -- Law enforcement officers have responded to "an active police situation" at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, New Hampshire, Police Chief Joseph A. Roark tells WMUR.

The shooter is in custody and as many as four people have been shot, WHDH reports.

Sources: as many as 4 shot at Pelham NH church this morning..shooter in custody and this is NOT terrorism related #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) October 12, 2019

A photograph taken by a WMUR reporter on the scene shows at least three emergency response vehicles at the church Saturday, as well as multiple police cruisers.

Authorities responded to the church shortly after 10 a.m., Roark said.

A celebration of life was scheduled for 12 p.m. for pastor Luis Garcia who was killed earlier this month, WCVB reports. A man going to the church for the celebration of life says his aunt called him and said "don't come to church. The bishop has been shot."

A man who was coming to the church for a celebration of life scheduled for 12pm says he got a call from his aunt saying “don’t come to the church, the Bishop has been shot” #WCVB pic.twitter.com/6ZeXqcUMER — Matt Reed (@MattReedNews) October 12, 2019

Lowell General Hospital has received one patient from the incident, hospital spokesperson Angela Strunk said.

There is no word on the extent of the individual's injuries, Strunk says. The hospital is not expecting any other patients from the incident.

Pelham is a town of about 12,000 people 40 miles north of Boston.