Police warn parents after finding Halloween candy laced with THC that looks harmless

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. -- Police in Pennsylvania have a warning about candy ahead of Halloween.
Officers in Johnstown found candy that looks like nerd ropes but was laced with 400-milligrams of THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.
They were found during a raid in Stoney Creek Township.
Investigators are warning parents to double-check their kids' candy this season.
Drug-laced edibles have become very popular and many are packaged to look very similar to regular candy.
