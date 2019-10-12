Police warn parents after finding Halloween candy laced with THC that looks harmless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. -- Police in Pennsylvania have a warning about candy ahead of Halloween.

Officers in Johnstown found candy that looks like nerd ropes but was laced with 400-milligrams of THC, the psychoactive chemical found in marijuana.

They were found during a raid in Stoney Creek Township.

Investigators are warning parents to double-check their kids' candy this season.

Drug-laced edibles have become very popular and many are packaged to look very similar to regular candy.