Police investigating ‘assault with motor vehicle’ at Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating an ‘assault with a motor vehicle’ that happened at a Greensboro gas station early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Exxon at 3028 West Gate City Blvd.

Witnesses tell FOX8 several people were fighting and then they saw someone jump in a car and run over several people.

Video shared with FOX8 from witnesses shows several bodies on the ground..

The investigation is ongoing at this time. This story is developing, check back for updates.

Anyone with information is advised to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.