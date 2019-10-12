× Mother, son in NC facing animal cruelty charges

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and son in Orange County were arrested Friday and charged with animal cruelty, county officials say, WRAL reports.

Cynthia Riggan, 65, turned herself in to law enforcement and her son Taylor Doar, 35, was arrested after a search warrant was executed by Orange County deputies and 57 dogs and puppies were taken from two properties.

Animal Control was told on Wednesday about parasitic infections, malnourished animals and unsanitary living conditions for the dogs.

The properties were used to kennel and breed dogs, so Animal Control officers say they were familiar with them.

The seized dogs will be given a complete veterinary exam and necessary medical treatment, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.

All of the dogs are expected to survive.

“We will hold the dogs at our facility pending further order of the court. We house and treat many animals each year, but receiving 57 at one time represents an extraordinary circumstance,” said Bob Marotto, Animal Services director.

Animal Services is accepting donations on its website.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.