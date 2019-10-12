× Former Panthers running back pays for more than 500 mammograms to honor late mother

CLEVELAND, OHIO — Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams paid for hundreds of mammograms to honor his late mother, WOIO reports.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation announced that over 500 mammograms have been paid for since 2015.

The non-profit was created in 2006 as a way for Williams, 36, to honor his mother and four aunts who passed away from breast cancer.

This is dedicated to my mom, my aunts & women everywhere affected by Breast Cancer. I love you. #WeAreInThisTogetherhttps://t.co/bAwaanlfzV — DeAngelo Williams (@DeAngeloRB) October 11, 2015

In December 2014, Williams launched the “53 Strong for Sandra” program in Charlotte.

The program pays for 53 mammogram screenings for uninsured or under-insured women and covers the expenses from follow up appointments and treatments if cancer is found, according to the DWF.

The number 53 was chosen as a tribute to Williams’ mother, Sandra, who was 53 when she passed away.

Over his 16 years in the NFL, Williams played for the Panthers and Steelers.