Florida deputies look for man accused of sexually assaulting young girl

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Florida are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say sexually assaulted a young girl, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Roberto Lopez, 40, is wanted after he sexually battered a juvenile under the age of 12, deputies say.

He is 5’7” tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Deputies say they learned about the crime after the child was taken to a hospital for injuries her family believed she got from a fall.

Medical professionals examined the child and called deputies when they suspected the crime was actually sexual in nature.

The victim is reportedly safe with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

If you have information about Lopez’s whereabouts, contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239) 252-9300.