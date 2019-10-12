1 dead, 2 arrested, 3 with life-threatening injuries after ‘assault with motor vehicle’ at Greensboro gas station, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person died and two suspects were arrested after an ‘assault with motor vehicle’ at Greensboro gas station, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The assault is now being investigated as a homicide after Zanelle S. Tucker, 30, died at the scene while five other victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Three of the victims are in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Meranda Chantel Watlington, 28, and Fana Anquette Felton, 27, were arrested Saturday.

Watlington is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle and felony hit and run, according to jail records.

Her next court date is Monday.

Felton is charged with first-degree murder and five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. at the Exxon at 3028 West Gate City Blvd.

Police say an SUV hit multiple victims and they provided aid until EMS officials arrived.

Witnesses tell FOX8 several people were fighting and then they saw someone jump in a car and run over several people.

Video shared with FOX8 from witnesses shows several bodies on the ground.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is advised to call Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.