NEW ORLEANS -- One person died in a massive Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapse, three people are missing and 18 have been hospitalized Saturday, WDSUreports.

Nearby buildings were evacuated after debris was dumped across the road when the building collapsed at 9:30 a.m.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is in New Orleans urging people to stay away from the area of the collapse.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

Right now we are on the ground with city officials and first responders at the site of a partial collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans. You should follow @nolaready for updates. Please pay attention to directions from city officials. — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) October 12, 2019

This is a developing story.