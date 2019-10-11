‘You have to admire her dedication’: NC student rides horse to school after missing bus

Posted 12:41 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, October 11, 2019

Lenoir County Public Schools

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — One student in NC didn’t let missing the bus stop her from getting to school Thursday.

School officials say she rode her horse to class at South Lenoir High.

Lenoir County Public Schools posted a photo of the student and her horse on their Facebook page, saying “You have to admire her dedication.”

Arrangments were made with the student’s parents to get the horse back home safely.

The post is currently nearing 1,000 shares and has been liked over 1,600 times.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.