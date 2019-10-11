× ‘You have to admire her dedication’: NC student rides horse to school after missing bus

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — One student in NC didn’t let missing the bus stop her from getting to school Thursday.

School officials say she rode her horse to class at South Lenoir High.

Lenoir County Public Schools posted a photo of the student and her horse on their Facebook page, saying “You have to admire her dedication.”

Arrangments were made with the student’s parents to get the horse back home safely.

The post is currently nearing 1,000 shares and has been liked over 1,600 times.