SUSPECT WANTED: Greensboro Police identify suspect in 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment abduction

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Police Department has identified the suspect in the abduction of Ahlora Lindiment. The suspect is identified as N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro.

The Greensboro Police Department is trying to locate Lancaster and is encouraging anyone that comes in contact with or may have information about her location to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000, or dial 911.

Lancaster is wanted for the abduction of the 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment. She has pending charges of first -degree kidnapping. She is a black female in her 20s with a medium complexion, 5'6", approximately 135 pounds. Her hair was in a short ponytail.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. on Wednesday from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments. At 8:18 p.m. Thursday, Greensboro police received a call on the tip line that a girl, believed to be Ahlora, was at the Words of Faith Christian Center on Dillard Street.

Ahlora Lindiment was safely located on Thursday and reunited with her family. Heartwarming video posted to Facebook shows Ahlora's stepmom welcoming home the 3-year-old.