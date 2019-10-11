× Suspect accused of stabbing woman in chest in Burlington identified, police say.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The suspect accused of stabbing a woman in the chest in Burlington Sunday has been identified, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Jose Manuel Murrillo-Flores, 49, of Gibsonville, has warrants out for attempted first-degree murder along with several other charges related to the stabbing after police say they found a 48-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound to the chest in a Walmart parking lot.

An investigation found that Murrillo-Flores had a previous relationship with the victim.

The stabbing was not random and was not associated with Walmart, the release says.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, police responded to a stabbing at 530 S. Graham Hopedale Road.

The woman was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.