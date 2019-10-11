Sully, former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, honored with Public Service Award

Sully, a yellow Labrador service dog for former President George H. W. Bush, sits near the casket of the late former President George H.W. Bush as he lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, December 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — The service dog that stuck by former President George H.W. Bush’s side, even as he laid in state in December of 2018, is set to receive a prestigious award.

Sully, the service dog, will be the 2019 recipient of the Public Service Award, as part of the ASPCA Humane Awards.

“For demonstrating outstanding dedication to President Bush and veterans at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Sully is the recipient of the 2019 ASPCA Public Service Award,” a news release said.

Trained and placed with Bush by America’s VetDogs, Sully brought help and love to the former President in his final months.

With his “mission complete,” as one of the dog’s Instagram posts put it, Sully was appointed to the rank of hospital corpsman second class.

He now spends his days working with patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Mission complete.

