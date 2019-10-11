× Reidsville man wanted for sexually assaulting minor, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County deputies are looking for a Reidsville man on arrest warrants related to an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Mauricio Tomas Hernandez-Velasquez, 39, of Reidsville, is 5’05” tall and weighs 160 pounds.

His last known address is 110 Teresa Lane in Reidsville.

Anyone who sees Mauricio Tomas Hernandez-Velasquez or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.