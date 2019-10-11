FOX8 Friday Football Frenzy high school scoreboard

Play of the Night, from Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford 

Posted 11:37 pm, October 11, 2019, by

This week’s play of the night comes from the Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford game.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.