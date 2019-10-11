March of Dimes Signature Chef Auctions offers up good tastes for a good cause Friday in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tonight some of the best chefs in the Piedmont will be cooking under one roof in Winston-Salem.

They`ll be serving up delicious dishes for a good cause—the March of Dimes Signature Chef Auction.

All of the money goes towards the organization`s effort to prevent premature births and to improve the health of all moms and babies.

FOX8's Tracy Clemons and Melissa Painter are set to co-host the Friday night fundraiser.

The fundraiser is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Friday at the Benton Convention Center at 301 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem.

Visit the March of Dimes website to purchase tickets starting at $150.

