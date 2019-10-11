Local woman shares love of photography to help animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jessica Mashburn is known locally for her beautiful voice. She performs regularly at Printworks Bistro in Greensboro.

After volunteering for almost a decade at the Guilford County Animal Shelter, she decided to share her talent in a different way ... through photography.

Mashburn began Furr Frames -- digital picture frames featuring portraits of shelter pets. These frames are located in 35 locally-owned restaurants and stores in Greensboro and Guilford County.

Already, 80 of her photographed pets have been adopted.

“A lot of these pets are invisible and people do not know about them," she said. "But I think if they see them, they’ll want to make them a part of their family.”

Mashburn carefully shoots and edits each picture and uploads them to zip drives that are switched out every week. It takes about 24 hours of her personal time, but it’s a labor of love.

“It’s not anything I ever want to make money off of, because to me... a true gift from the heart is not something you’re trying to capitalize on.”

Mashburn is hoping others will want to start their own Furr Frames projects around the Piedmont. She is available to offer suggestions and advice for anyone interested.

Find Mashburn's business on Facebook here.

You can also email her at guilfordcountyfurrframes@gmail.com and check out her music at www.amrodeo.com.