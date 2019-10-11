Local family thanks community, officers after abducted 3-year-old found safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Relatives and friends cheered Friday as 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment returned to Claremont Courts where she was abducted 48 hours earlier.

“From the bottom of my heart, every being in my soul, just thank you. I can’t thank you enough. That’s all I can say is thank you,” said Shaye Wallace, Ahlora's stepmother.

The family thanked the Greensboro police officers, Guilford County sheriff's deputies and FBI agents who searched for the little girl after she was abducted Wednesday evening.

Ahlora played with the other children in her neighborhood, laughing and smiling.

Wallace said that it appeared the little girl didn't know she had been abducted.

Police are still looking for the suspect in the kidnapping: N’denezsia Monique Lancaster, 22, of Greensboro.

“I know it was a kidnapping and I know she did what she did. But if she’s watching, I just wanna tell you thank you for not harming my daughter. Our daughter. My stepdaughter....I appreciate you for that,” Wallace said.

Wallace asked that anyone who knew Lancaster's whereabouts report what they know to police.

“She has to be caught. We don’t know what kind of mental state she’s in. I do not want another family going through what we went through," Wallace said. "I don’t want another family to go through that. I don’t know what she thinks or what’s in her mind when she does stuff like this."