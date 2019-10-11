× Kernersville woman facing manslaughter charge after man shot, killed, deputies say

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Kernersville woman has been charged in connection to the death of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Evelyn Ann Floyd, 52, of Kernersville, has been charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of Steven Darrell Landreth, 49, of Kernersville.

The release says Floyd and Landreth both lived at 1164 Glennview Drive where Landreth was found dead.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6:14 p.m. to investigate after getting a call reporting a shooting.

Floyd is in Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

She is under a $100,000 secured bond.

She has a court date scheduled for Oct. 24.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is requested to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.