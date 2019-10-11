‘Jesus shoes’ with holy water in soles sell out in minutes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A shoe company says you can walk on water in their sneakers, and they aren't technically wrong.

They are called "Jesus shoes" and for about $1,400, you can get the experience of following in Christ's footsteps.

The shoes have water from the Jordan River injected into the soles.

The Brooklyn-based design company called MSCHF bought less than 24 pairs of the Nike Air Max 97's for the "Collab Culture" venture.

In addition to the holy water blessed by a priest, the shoes feature a miniature crucifix, frankincense-scented insoles and a single drop of blood on the tongue to symbolize Jesus.

The bottoms of the shoes are also dyed a reddish tint to mimic the shoes worn by popes long ago.

The shoes released Tuesday and sold out almost immediately,

On the company's website, MSCHF says more will be available on October 22nd and subsequent second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.