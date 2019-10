Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fall brings big changes for animals at the North Carolina Zoo.

Some animals will hibernate through the cold weather months. Others slow down so much, they stop eating.

That's the case with the alligators.

In October, the American alligators at the Zoo have their last meal of the year. They won't eat again until it warms up in April.

In today's Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith gives us a look at that last gator feeding.