Fox News anchor Shepard Smith leaving the network

NEW YORK — Shepard Smith is leaving Fox News, Forbes reports.

Tuesday was the last day he will appear on the network as an anchor.

He will no longer anchor Shepard Smith Reporting or continue as the Chief News Anchor and Managing Editor of the network’s breaking news unit, according to Fox News.

“Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter,” Smith said in a statement.

In the statement, Smith goes on to say:

“After requesting that I stay, they graciously obliged. The opportunities afforded this guy from small town Mississippi have been many. It’s been an honor and a privilege to report the news each day to our loyal audience in context and with perspective, without fear or favor. I’ve worked with the most talented, dedicated and focused professionals I know and I’m proud to have anchored their work each day — I will deeply miss them.”

Fox News says a rotating series of anchors will host the 3 p.m. time slot until a new program is put in place.