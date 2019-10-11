Burlington man caught with meth after chase ends in crash, deputies say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase and crashing, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:33 p.m. Thursday, deputies tried to pull over a 1996 Honda Passport for a traffic violation.

The driver, Kenneth Keith Kearns, 50, of Burlington, reportedly kept going, leading deputies on a short chase until the SUV crashed into a pickup truck at Maple Avenue and Chapel Hill Road in Burlington.

No one was injured.

Kearns got out of the SUV and tried to run away, but deputies say they caught up with him a short distance from the crash.

Deputies searched the SUV and found 3.92 grams of crystal methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.

Kearns was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and distribute methamphetamine, felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony maintaining a vehicle from controlled substances, felony fleeing to elude, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, hit and run leaving the scene of an accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid collision, failing to stop for a stop sign and misdemeanor resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

He received a $60,000 bond.