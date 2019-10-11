× Burlington man accused of taking indecent liberties with 7-year-old, deputies say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Burlington man was arrested Sunday for taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Joseph Michael Johnson, 26, of Burlington, was arrested by the Burlington Police Department and served a felony arrest warrant for indecent liberties with a minor at the Alamance County Detention Center.

He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

On Monday, Oct. 4, a report was filed with the ICSO in reference to a sexual assault involving a 7-year-old victim.

The assault reportedly happened in Iredell County from July 31 to Aug. 3, the release says.

According to the victim, the assault happened while Johnson was in Iredell County visiting relatives.

A detective with the ICSO interviewed witnesses, gathered evidence and contacted Burlington police who found Johnson.

Based on the information gathered in the investigation, authorities got a felony arrest warrant for indecent liberties with a minor and arrested Johnson.

The investigation is ongoing.

Johnson could face further charges, the release says.