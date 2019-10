× At least 1 killed in wreck at Guilford County intersection

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person was killed in a wreck Tuesday in Guilford County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:02 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles at Old Julian Road and Coble Church Road.

Troopers confirmed at least one person was killed.

Highway Patrol has not provided any identifying information and has not commented on any possible charges.