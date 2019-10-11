Watch live at 4 p.m.: Family holds news conference after 3-year-old Ahlora Lindiment found safe

Actress Jane Fonda arrested at climate change protest at US capitol

Posted 2:40 pm, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 02:39PM, October 11, 2019

WASHINGTON -- Jane Fonda left the U.S. capitol in handcuffs Friday.

The well-known actress and activist was arrested while participating in a climate protest in Washington.

Fonda was demonstrating with the group Oil Change International.

They have pledged to hold demonstrations every week focused on climate change.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fonda was taken into custody with 15 others.

Capitol police say they have all been charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding."

