3 women arrested after police bust fighting ring at Danby House assisted living facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three workers at the Danby House when police uncovered a fighting ring in the assisted living facility.

In June, police received a report of elder abuse at the Danby House assisted living facility. Workers were accused of letting residents fight each other.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division began investigating with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Investigators learned that certain Danby House employees were encouraging residents to fight each other and an employee physically assault a resident by shoving them.

No injuries were reported or found during the investigation.

Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, who were all working in patient care roles for the Danby House, were arrested.

McKey was charged with two counts of assault on an individual with a disability.

Tyson and Jordan were charged with one count each of assault on an individual with a disability.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.