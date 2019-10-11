2 men caught on surveillance video during Randolph County armed robbery

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to identify and track down two men after an armed robbery at an Archdale area business, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:42 a.m. Friday morning, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the 311 Biz Center, located at 8843 U.S. 311.

Two men walked up to the counter and, after speaking with a store employee, points a firearm at the worker, deputies say.

The sheriff’s office reports another man appears to block other patrons from being able to see what is happening.

The employee emptied the registers and gave the money to the robbers. Then, both robbers walked out.

Deputies believe the robbers then headed west on U.S. 311, possibly to a nearby vehicle.

Anyone with information about the two men shown on the surveillance camera pictures is asked to contact Detective Joshua Akines with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6766 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463.