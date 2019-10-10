× Thief steals donation jar from NC Boy Scout troop; Harris Teeter donates more than double what was stolen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter donated $500 to a Charlotte Boy Scout troop after a thief stole their donation jar containing hundreds of dollars, according to WJZY.

Cub Scout Troop 19 was raising money for troop trips at the Harris Teeter at the Shoppes at Highland Creek.

They had between $150 and $200 when a man approached.

“He grabbed the donation bin, took me by surprise,” a mom told WJZY. “… “[He] kind of skip-jogged to the parking lot while laughing hysterically. Everyone was kind of in shock.”

Lindsay Krone, who works with the troop, said, “It’s sad. It’s mostly sad for these boys because these kids work so hard.”

When management found out what happened, they wanted to make it up to the kids.

Harris Teeter made a $500 donation, more than double what the troop had stolen.

Police are still working to find the culprit.