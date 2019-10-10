Suspect in custody after pursuit, head-on crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A suspect is in custody after a pursuit and head-on crash in Burlington, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were involved in a pursuit with a suspect.
The suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle at the intersection of Harden Street and Maple Avenue.
In addition to the head-on crash, two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
The pursuit started as a traffic stop. The suspect was part of a previous investigation.
No serious injuries were reported from the crash.
36.067577 -79.427815