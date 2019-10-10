Surveillance photo shows suspected abductor of 3-year-old child in Greensboro Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a woman in a surveillance image released earlier today is now a suspect in the disappearance of 3-year-old Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment.

Ahlora was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments, and an Amber Alert was issued.

The photo was taken from surveillance video near the scene where Ahlora was abducted.

Police said Ahlora was playing at a playground near an apartment complex and the suspect was around that playground and interacted with multiple adults and children.

"[The suspect] interacted with some adults, she interacted with multiple children in what was defined as a suspicious way," Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott said at a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Scott said Ahlora was seen leaving the playground with the suspect.

"She is a Greensboro child ... we have got to work together as a community to bring this child home," Scott said.

Police ask anyone who sees this woman and anyone who saw something suspicious on the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue on Wednesday afternoon to call police at (336) 574-4035.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is helping Greensboro police and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

FOX8 spoke with the girl’s mother, Erica Lindiment. She says she will do anything to find her and thanks everyone helping to search for her daughter.

The girl’s stepmother, Shaye Wallace, said, “It’s driving us crazy because we don’t know where she is. We don’t know if she’s being fed. I don’t know if they’re being mean to her. Because she’s so sweet, so I just hope that you’re not being mean to my baby.”

Wallace said the girl lives with her father, but her uncle was watching her while her dad was out of town Wednesday.

Police said Ahlora is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pink T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals. The family says she has a distinctive walk and is small for her age.

The child was abducted by a black woman in her 20s who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds, with her hair in a short ponytail, the release said. The woman was wearing a black short-sleeved crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them, dark-colored flip flops and a gold chain.