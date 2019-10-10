Police looking for woman who may know about abduction of 3-year-old child in Greensboro Amber Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who may be able to help answer questions as the search for an abducted 3-year-old child continues, according to a news release.

Ahlora Ashanti Sample Lindiment was reported abducted at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday from 2411 Phillips Ave., near Claremont Homes Apartments, and an Amber Alert was been issued.

The photo was taken from surveillance video near the scene where Lindiment was abducted.

Police ask anyone who sees this woman and anyone who saw something suspicious on the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday to call police at (336) 574-4035.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is helping Greensboro police and the Guilford County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

FOX8 spoke with the girl's mother, Erica Lindiment. She is extremely upset, but she shared new photos of her 3-year-old daughter.

She says she will do anything to find her and thanks everyone helping to search for her daughter.

Police said Ahlora is approximately 2 feet tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved pink T-shirt, black jeans and possibly white sandals.

The child was abducted by a black woman in her 20s who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and approximately 135 pounds, with her hair in a short ponytail, the release said. The woman was wearing a black short-sleeved crop top and black pants with tiger print faces on them, dark-colored flip flops and a gold chain.

Anyone who has seen Ahlora or the woman suspected of abducting her is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.