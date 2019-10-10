Person found dead after Archdale apartment fire identified

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Archdale police have released the identity of the person found dead after an apartment fire in Archdale.

Firefighters were called to the complex on Brookwood Circle at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When firefighters got there, they could see smoke coming out of one unit.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and Tina Coble Norris, 50, of Archdale, was found dead.

There was no damage to other units at the complex.

Norris' cause of death and the cause of the fire are still being investigated, Archdale police said.

Archdale police said "there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances in this incident."

