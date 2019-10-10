Patrols stepped up after gunfire outside Chabad House in Elon during Yom Kippur services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELON, N.C. -- Police are patrolling an Elon neighborhood around the clock after shots were fired on Truitt Drive Wednesday night, where dozens of students were gathered at the Chabad Elon Jewish Student Center for a Yom Kippur service.

Police said cars lined the street Wednesday. More than 65 people attended a Yom Kippur service when suddenly the sound of gunshots made everyone freeze.

Rabbi Mendy, who lives at the Chabad house, said after the first gunshot rang out, services were paused.

That’s when a few students ran outside to find out what was going on. They initially saw nothing. Services resumed and another gunshot rang out. That’s when they noticed a student’s rear car window was shattered.

Police found a bullet lodged in the back of the car in what they say might be a possible hate crime.

FOX8 spoke to a neighbor who said she heard the noise but didn’t think it came from gunshots.

“Maybe it’s a car backfiring. Maybe it’s a motorcycle, whatever, because there’s a lot of traffic on this road because of the university and then I just dismissed it. But I’m shocked that something like that would happen in this neighborhood,” said the neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Elon University police will also be upping patrols on campus. A police spokesperson says this is the first time this neighborhood has ever had shots fired.

They’re asking nearby homeowners to check their security cameras for clues.