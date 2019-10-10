× Mebane man faces 27 felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

MEBANE, N.C. — A Mebane man is facing dozens of counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexander Vincent Davis, 21, is charged with 27 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office started an investigation after receiving information from the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Data System that said child pornography was being sent to an address in Alamance County.

Investigators got a search for a home on Billy T Trail. Following the search, Davis was arrested.

Davis was taken to the Alamance County Jail where he was given a $1 million secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.