Man found dead after shooting in Kernersville

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead after a shooting in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:124 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 1164 Glennview Drive.

At the scene, deputies found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic and are not searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at )336) 727-2800.