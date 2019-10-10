Watch live 3 p.m. — Authorities hold news conference about missing 3-year-old girl

Man found dead after shooting in Kernersville

Posted 12:49 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, October 10, 2019

(Joshua Nagy/WGHP)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was found dead after a shooting in the Kernersville area, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 6:124 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at 1164 Glennview Drive.

At the scene, deputies found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the shooting was domestic and are not searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 727-2112 or Crimestoppers at )336) 727-2800.

