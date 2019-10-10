Junior League of Greensboro’s Touch-a-Truck rides in this Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's a family festival that gives kids and families a chance to see and interact with all sorts of vehicles.

The Junior League of Greensboro's Touch-a-Truck event is back this Sunday.

Junior League of Greensboro President Jennilee Fleetwood and Co-Chair Jessi Parker joined us on FOX8 to talk about what to expect.

The Junior League of Greensboro's 10th Annual Touch-a-Truck is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Volvo Trucks North America at 7900 National Service Road in Greensboro.

Tickets are available on the Junior League of Greensboro website. Children under the age of 1 receive free admission.