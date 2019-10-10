‘He was my heart’: Heartbroken little brother speaks out after High Point 17-year-old shot, killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Two teenagers were shot in High Point and one has since died at the hospital, according to police.

At about 7:53 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of Triangle Lake and Hickory Chapel roads.

At the scene, officers found two teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say 17-year-old Kobe Manwarren, of High Point, was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

“He was my heart. He was my heart.”

That’s the heartbreaking message that Kobe’s 11-year-old brother told FOX8 Thursday afternoon.

He said his brother was his hero and taught him everything he knew.

The two had planned basketball the night before, which was the last time they saw each other.

“We was playing basketball, and he told me to be safe and I went with my cousin. That was the last time I saw him,” the 11-year-old said.

Kobe’s little brother was dressed in his favorite hoodie during his interview with FOX8. He said that it still smelled like his brother and that he never wanted to let that go.

Manwarren was a senior who was taking some junior classes at Ragsdale High School. The school has a grief counseling team on hand for students.

Officers also found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the "lower extremities," according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

A third teenager was able to get away from the shooting unharmed. Police consider this teen a crucial witness and are trying to find him.

Police believe a silver four-door sedan drove through the area, and then drove through again, stopping at a stop sign.

At least two people in the car started shooting at the teenagers, firing about 30 rounds before driving off.

One of the bullets was found to have shattered the window of a nearby home, which caused the family inside to dive for cover.

A silver Ford Focus was stolen from Bellemeade Street several hours prior to the homicide. It is unknown if the cases are related, but stolen vehicles have been used recently in shootings, High Point police said.

The stolen vehicle has a North Carolina registration tag of PMH-2915. Anyone who locates this vehicle is asked to call 911.

High Point police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Blackman at (336) 887-7834 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.