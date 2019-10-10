Greensboro police searching for missing 14-year-old boy; Silver Alert issued

Posted 10:40 pm, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46PM, October 10, 2019

Jaylon Anton King

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greensboro boy.

Jaylon Anton King, 14, was reported missing from 3815 Sheridan Road in Greensboro at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Greensboro police are now searching for him.

Jaylon is 5’7″ and weighs 103 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie over a purple T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Greensboro police said Jaylon suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro police at (336) 373-2287.

