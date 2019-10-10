Lockdown at Dalton McMichael High School in Mayodan lifted; threat was ‘unsubstantiated’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAYODAN, N.C. -- The lockdown at Dalton McMichael High School in Mayodan has been lifted.

Parents were allowed to pick up their children Thursday afternoon after the lockdown was lifted.

Rockingham County Schools posted on Facebook, "All clear. Everyone is safe. The threat was unsubstantiated."

Earlier in the day, Rockingham County Schools posted on Facebook:

"This is Jon Williams with an important announcement. Our student body is on lockdown at this time. We received concerning information about a possible threat that made us feel the need to go into lockdown. We have law enforcement with us at this time and they are actively investigating the situation. We cannot release students during this lockdown or come the door at this time. Please help us by understanding that we cannot release students at this or come to the door. All students are safe and we will update you as soon as possible. There is an active investigation at this time."