CDC reports 26 deaths, more than 1,200 cases of lung injury connected to vaping, e-cigarettes

The Centers for Disease Control says the number of deaths connected to using e-cigarettes or vapes hit 26, as of Tuesday.

There have been confirmed deaths in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

Victims who have died range in ages from 17 to 75 and average out to 45 years old.

The CDC reports the number of confirmed and probable lung injury related to e-cigarettes and vaping was 1,299 as of Tuesday.

These cases stretch across 49 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The CDC is also analyzing data to determine how many of those killed or injured used THC-containing products prior to their injury.

Most of the 573 patients whose data was available—76%—said they used THC-containing products, with or without nicotine. 32% said they exclusively used THC-containing products.

Another 58% said they used nicotine-containing products with or without THC.

Only 13% said they had exclusively used nicotine-containing products with no THC.

A majority of the victims, 70%, have been male, and 80% have been under the age of 35.

For more information, visit the Centers for Disease Control website on lung injury.