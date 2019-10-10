× Car hit by gunfire outside Chabad House in Elon during Yom Kippur services

ELON, N.C. — Gunfire was reported outside the Chabad House, east of Elon University, as the community attended services for the end of Yom Kippur, Elon police confirmed.

Police do not know exactly when the shooting took place but narrowed it down to between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Cars were parked along Truitt Drive, and one was damaged by gunfire.

No one was hurt, and officials say there were no threats made against specific people, according to an email sent to the university community by Vice President for Student Life Jon Dooley.

“There is no indication of any ongoing threat to the campus community,” Dooley said in the email.

About an hour passed before anyone noticed and reported the shooting to police.

Dooley said officers will patrol the area near Chabad House, as well as Elon University’s Sklut Hillel Center and Numen Lumen Pavilion.

Elon police continue to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call (336) 584-1301.