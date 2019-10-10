× Burlington man accused of shooting, trying to kill man over gas pump dispute

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday weeks after allegedly shooting another man during a dispute over a gas pump, according to police.

At about 7:32 p.m. on Sept. 24, deputies responded to a shooting at Five Points Grocery at 2533 Carolina Road in Burlington.

At the scene, deputies spoke with the victim who said he and another woman arrived at a gas pump at the same time.

He said they began to argue and neither moved for about 5 to 10 minutes.

The woman called someone on her cell phone during the argument, and a few minutes later, a man pulled in.

The man came up to his driver’s door and started punching him through the open window, he said. Then the man pulled out a revolver and shot at him several times, including a shot just inches away from his head.

The victim was not injured.

The shooter and the woman left the gas station.

Deputies believe the shooter is regular customer Arnold Ray Bigelow, 64, of Burlington, based on interviews of witnesses.

Bigelow was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He received a $25,000 bond.